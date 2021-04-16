Greece drops quarantine requirement for tourists from 32 countries

Click to join an upcoming live event

Turn off Ads (click)

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu
Breaking Travel News etn European travel news Government and Public Sector Tourism News Greece travel news Health News Hospitality Industry News International Visitor News rebuilding Resort News Responsible Tourism News Tourism Tourism News Travel Travel Destination Travel News Travel Wire News

Greece drops quarantine requirement for tourists from 32 countries

17 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Greece drops quarantine requirement for tourists from 32 countries
Avatar
Written by Harry Johnson

New Greek entry exemptions apply to tourists from the EU, USA, UK, Israel, UAE and Serbia

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • Foreign visitors must be fully vaccinated or have a negative test result for COVID-19
  • 9 Greek airports open for foreigner tourists
  • Greece is negotiating easing some travel restrictions with international tour operators

Starting from April 19, Greece will exempt visitors from 32 countries from mandatory quarantine, provided that they are fully vaccinated or have a negative test result for COVID-19.

New exemption applies to tourists from the EU, USA, UK, Israel, UAE and Serbia.

Also, 9 Greek airports will be opened for foreigners – on the islands of Kos, Mykonos, Santorini, Rhodes, Corfu, Crete (in Chania and Heraklion), in Athens and Thessaloniki.

In addition, Athens is negotiating easing some travel restrictions with international tour operators.

Experts from the Greek tourism industry conducted an experiment in which 189 travelers from the Netherlands flew to Rhodes. They traded a lockdown at home for eight days of self-isolation in Greece.

But among the Israeli tourists, only 700 people agreed to fly to Greece. The Israeli authorities linked such a low figure to the strict restrictions in force in Greece. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said it was too early to talk about lifting the restrictions.

You may also like