Greece drops quarantine requirement for tourists from 32 countries

New Greek entry exemptions apply to tourists from the EU, USA, UK, Israel, UAE and Serbia

Foreign visitors must be fully vaccinated or have a negative test result for COVID-19

9 Greek airports open for foreigner tourists

Greece is negotiating easing some travel restrictions with international tour operators

Starting from April 19, Greece will exempt visitors from 32 countries from mandatory quarantine, provided that they are fully vaccinated or have a negative test result for COVID-19.

New exemption applies to tourists from the EU, USA, UK, Israel, UAE and Serbia.

Also, 9 Greek airports will be opened for foreigners – on the islands of Kos, Mykonos, Santorini, Rhodes, Corfu, Crete (in Chania and Heraklion), in Athens and Thessaloniki.

In addition, Athens is negotiating easing some travel restrictions with international tour operators.

Experts from the Greek tourism industry conducted an experiment in which 189 travelers from the Netherlands flew to Rhodes. They traded a lockdown at home for eight days of self-isolation in Greece.

But among the Israeli tourists, only 700 people agreed to fly to Greece. The Israeli authorities linked such a low figure to the strict restrictions in force in Greece. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said it was too early to talk about lifting the restrictions.