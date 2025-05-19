FREE Public & Private Chat for eTN Readers

WATO Endorses Harry Theoharis for Secretary-General of UN Tourism

May 19, 2025
by Dmytro Makarov
Harry Theoharis
Written by Dmytro Makarov

The West Africa Tourism Organisation (WATO) has formally endorsed Harry Theoharis’s candidacy for Secretary-General of UN Tourism, marking a decisive moment in the race.

This endorsement underscores the growing momentum behind Harry’s vision for a more inclusive, performance-driven, and regionally representative UN Tourism.

As a leading voice for tourism across one of the world’s most dynamic and promising regions, WATO’s support reflects the urgent need for leadership that listens, collaborates, and delivers. The endorsement signals confidence in Harry’s track record of reform and his commitment to empowering all Member States, especially those that have long remained on the margins of global tourism governance.

“West Africa is not asking to be invited—we are ready to lead,” said a WATO spokesperson. “We believe Harry Theoharis will not only hear us, but work with us to co-create solutions that drive real development, investment, and impact.”

In response, Harry Theoharis stated:

“I am deeply honoured by WATO’s endorsement. West Africa is a region of immense cultural power, untapped potential, and extraordinary resilience. If elected, I will ensure that the voice of Africa is not only heard, but amplified at the highest levels of global tourism. This is our moment to build a UN Tourism that truly belongs to all.”

