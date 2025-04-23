Three New Members Join PATA Executive Board

New appointments were ratified on Tuesday, April 22, during the 74th PATA Annual General Meeting (AGM), which took place at the PATA Annual Summit 2025 (PAS 2025) in Istanbul, Turkey.

The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) confirmed the election of two new members to its Executive Board yesterday: Dr. Chuwit Mitrchob, Deputy Director-General of the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (DASTA), and Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor, CEO of the Sarawak Tourism Board (STB). Furthermore, Raki Phillips, CEO of the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), has been appointed as a member of the Executive Board.

“Dr. Chuwit, Sharzede and Raki have been incredible supporters of PATA over the years, offering their time, expertise, and passion in ways that have truly made a difference,” said PATA CEO Noor Ahmad Hamid following the ratification. “Their contributions, both as former Board members and active supporters of our events and initiatives, have helped advance our mission to grow tourism in a more responsible and inclusive way. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to both of them, and I look forward to building on our collaboration in the years ahead.”

Elected by the PATA Board members for a two-year term, Dr. Mitrchob and Ms. Salleh Askor will collaborate with other Executive Board members to advance the Association’s goals of promoting responsible tourism development in the Asia Pacific region. They will succeed outgoing Executive Board members Gerald Perez, Vice President of the Guam Visitors Bureau, and Noredah Othman, CEO of the Sabah Convention Bureau, representing the Sabah Tourism Board.

Dr. Chuwit Mitrchob serves as the Deputy Director-General of the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (DASTA) within the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Kingdom of Thailand. He has been pivotal in fostering partnerships between DASTA and international tourism organizations, including his pioneering efforts to integrate the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) into Thailand’s sustainable tourism initiatives.

Additionally, he played a significant role in the formation of the Asian Ecotourism Network (AEN). His expertise encompasses low-carbon tourism, creative tourism, gastronomy tourism, and community-based tourism, and he has guided cities in their inclusion in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN), particularly Sukhothai (Creative City of Crafts and Folk Art) and Phetchaburi (Creative City of Gastronomy).

Sharzede Datu Hj. Salleh Askor serves as the Chief Executive Officer of STB and is also a member of its Board of Directors. Before her tenure at STB, she held significant leadership positions in various sectors, including a Malaysian conglomerate, an advertising consultancy, and an international exhibition and convention center.

With over three decades of expertise in integrated marketing communications, branding, corporate social responsibility (CSR), and executive management, Sharzede is a passionate proponent of inclusive tourism. She asserts that every stakeholder is vital in enhancing Sarawak’s global profile. Her vision aims to establish responsible and niche tourism as the foundation of Sarawak’s tourism sector, thereby bolstering local economies and integrating sustainable environmental practices into the region’s tourism framework.

Raki Phillips spearheads the strategic advancement of Ras Al Khaimah as a premier tourism destination and has been recognized as the 2023 Businessperson of the Year by Arabian Business magazine. In his capacity, he is dedicated not only to enhancing the competitive edge of the tourism industry but also to fostering the economic and social well-being of the Emirate, while improving the quality of life for all its residents.

Dr. Mitrchob, Ms. Salleh Askor, and Mr. Phillips will collaborate with other Executive Board members, including Peter Semone, Chair of PATA; Suman Pandey, President of Explore Himalaya Travel & Adventure; Luzi Matzig, Chairman of Asian Trails Ltd.; Noor Ahmad Hamid, CEO of PATA; Ben Montgomery, Corporate Ambassador of Centara Hotels & Resorts; Henry Oh, Chairman of Global Tour Ltd.; Mayur Patel, Head of Asia at OAG; SanJeet, Director of DDP Publications Private Limited; and Alexander Rayner, CEO of SmartData.travel Limited (Tourism Cyber Centre).