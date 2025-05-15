Jordan Royal Film Commission Announces Big Rebate on Productions at Cannes

During Jordan’s participation in the Cannes Film Festival, the Royal Film Commission – Jordan (RFC) announced yesterday, at a special event, a new expanded production incentive package approved by the Jordanian Prime Ministry earlier this week, offering a cash rebate of up to 45% for eligible film and TV productions.

The RFC’s participation in Cannes Film Festival, one of the world’s biggest and most prestigious film festivals, aims to promote Jordan as a prime filming location for international and regional productions, in addition to promoting Jordanian cinema.

The enhanced incentive aims to maintain Jordan’s position as a Key Player and strong competitor in the regional and global production landscape, building on its diverse filming locations, skilled workforce, and advanced infrastructure. The new package includes a scalable cash rebate ranging from 25% to 45% on qualifying in-country spend, determined by a points-based system assessing the project’s size, incorporation of Jordanian cultural content, and its artistic, cultural, and economic value.

Projects with production expenditures exceeding $10 million and integrating Jordanian cultural elements can qualify for the maximum rebate of 45%. For local productions, the rebate has been raised from 10% to 30% for projects with spending over $500,000—part of a broader effort to empower Jordanian producers and stimulate the domestic production industry.

The updated rebate scheme is expected to further drive film tourism by showcasing Jordanian locations in international productions, while strengthening technical infrastructure and encouraging the inclusion of Jordanian cultural heritage in global

Boosting Film Tourism in Jordan

Mohannad Al-Bakri, Managing Director of the Royal Film Commission – Jordan, said, “The amendments aim to enhance Jordan’s competitiveness as a major film production hub in the region by creating a supportive environment that fosters creativity, provides robust infrastructure, and facilitates the exchange of expertise, training, and knowledge transfer. They also aim to boost film tourism by promoting filming locations and highlighting Jordanian cultural identity and heritage in global productions.”

Jordan has already hosted several major international productions, including The Martian, Aladdin, Dune: Part One and Two and John Wick with Wadi Rum and Petra serving as key backdrops—further cementing the country’s reputation as a preferred destination for filmmakers.

Royal Film Commission – Jordan

The Royal Film Commission – Jordan (RFC) is a public institution, with administrative and financial autonomy, established in 2003 with a mandate to promote for and contribute to the development of an internationally competitive Jordanian audio-visual industry. The RFC organizes training workshops, screenings and provides production support services.

For any further information, please visit the RFC website.