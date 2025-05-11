Tourism Trends for Google, AI, and Saudi Arabia

The Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia hosted a workshop for Google on upscaling the Saudi Tourism Ecosystem.

World Tourism Network member Dr. Jens Thraenhart attended the event and provided five key insights from the workshop.

1. Tourism Trends and Search Insights:

There’s an increasing global interest in tourism, with a particular spike in searches focused on MENA and Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia ranks as the 10th fastest-growing country for international searches, highlighting a 7% growth in global travel interest.

2. Google Consumer Surveys and Search Data:

These tools have been used to assess travel intentions, shedding light on tourists’ preferences. Authentic cultural experiences, packages, and discounts are driving factors for tourists considering Saudi Arabia.

3. YouTube and YouTube AI Tools:

YouTube is recognized as a powerful medium for shaping perceptions through storytelling. Tourism boards are encouraged to use YouTube to build immersive experiences and leverage creators to enhance Saudi Arabia’s brand image effectively.

4. AI and Innovation in Tourism Marketing:

The integration of AI is seen as critical for strategically driving tourism marketing efforts. Tools like Notebook LM and Vertex showcase capabilities such as media generation and insights formulation, which can significantly optimize marketing processes.

5. Strategic Planning for Tourism Development:

There are ongoing discussions about formulating strategic plans, utilizing AI for audience insights, and tailoring campaigns to specific markets, which are crucial for expanding tourism in Saudi Arabia and maximizing return on investment.