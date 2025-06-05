New President at JetBlue Ventures

In her new role, Arielle Ring will assist in shaping the firm’s strategy and provide support to portfolio companies in areas such as fundraising and optimizing monetization.

JetBlue Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on early-stage investments, announced today that Arielle Ring has been appointed as President.

In her new role, she will assist in shaping the firm’s strategy and provide support to portfolio companies in areas such as fundraising and optimizing monetization. She will report directly to Amy Burr, the CEO of JetBlue Ventures.

With nearly twenty years of leadership experience in the travel and transportation sector, Ring has held the position of CFO at both Northvolt North America and Ohmium International.

Over the course of her career, Ring has raised more than $4 billion in public and private equity, structured and closed over $10 billion in debt, managed and sold a public company, and completed more than $11 billion in M&A transactions.

“Arielle brings financial expertise and deep industry knowledge that will be invaluable as we enter our next phase of growth,” said Amy Burr. “Her experience complements our leadership team and strengthens our ability to support innovative startups transforming travel and transportation.”