Airspace Closed: Worldwide Flight Cancellations and Reroutings, Attacks

June 13, 2025
by Juergen T Steinmetz
The new security situation in Iran and Israel is not only cancelling flights to these two countries, but also to neighboring countries. It makes travel between the U.S. and Europe to India and Asia more difficult. More cancellations and reroutings are expected on many routes worldwide.

While Israel is under Attack by Iran Friday night, after the attack by Israel in the early morning, air traffic in the region is coming to a standstill.

Iran’s official news agency IRNA reported that aviation authorities have shut down the country’s airspace until further notice. Iraq closed its airspace and suspended all traffic at its airports, Iraqi state media reported. The airspace in Eastern Iraq along the Iranian borders is one of the world’s busiest air corridors, with dozens of flights crossing between Europe and the Gulf, many on routes from Asia to Europe, at any given moment. Jordan’s civil aviation closed Jordanian airspace to all flights.

Israel also closed its airspace for the time being.

