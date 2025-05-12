New Seattle to Tokyo Narita Flight on Alaska Air and Hawaiian Air

Tokyo ranks as the second-largest intercontinental market for both business and leisure travel from Seattle, following London in first place and Seoul in third.

Alaska Airlines announced a new international route linking the Pacific Northwest with Japan, featuring flights from its Seattle hub to Tokyo Narita airport, operated by Hawaiian Airlines’ long-haul fleet.

This new service launches daily nonstop flights between these vibrant cities and heralds a new chapter in widebody international travel for Alaska. By partnering with Hawaiian, Alaska Airlines is establishing Seattle as the West Coast’s leading global gateway.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) already stands as the largest airline hub on the West Coast, offering 104 nonstop destinations throughout North America. Additionally, Seattle serves as the nearest connection point between the continental U.S. and Tokyo, being 7% closer than San Francisco and 13% closer than Los Angeles.

Tokyo Narita and Seoul Incheon represent the initial two long-haul routes from Seattle among the twelve Alaska Airlines is planning to introduce. There has been significant demand for the direct flights to Tokyo, as 50% of the tickets sold in the US for Narita flights are from over 80 cities beyond Seattle.

Service between Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Seoul Incheon is set to commence on September 12.

In 2024, approximately 400 passengers flew daily between Seattle and Tokyo in each direction, excluding connecting flights, highlighting the route’s popularity. Travelers can access Tokyo Narita and Seoul through a single stop in Seattle from our extensive network.

Alaska Airlines international service from Seattle will evolve with an expanding fleet of Boeing 787-9 aircraft, capitalizing on the strong brand presence in Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.

The Airbus A330 fleet, stationed in Honolulu, continues to be a valued component of the Hawaiian Airlines brand as Alaska Airlines commits to enhancing this aircraft for routes to and from Hawaii.