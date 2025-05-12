It appears most of Africa wants a secretary general for UNWTO who is different, not from Europe, and a woman. Without a game or manipulation spearheaded by Zurab Pololikashvil, Dr. Walter Mzembi would be the UNWTO Secretary-General today – and the first from Africa. Dr. Walter Mzembi explains what happened in 2017, why this is relevant this month, and why he supports Gloria Guevara for Secretary General of UN-Tourism.

In July 2016, Walter Mzembi said:

There is a tradition in UN systems—if you follow the current race for Ban Ki—moon’s replacement—that favours some kind of equity and regional rotation in the deployment of key positions.

The same is very true in UN-Tourism, the former UNWTO, and is essential for the upcoming election later this month. There is only one logical answer: Gloria Guevara.

Dr. Walter Mzembi, PhD, is Zimbabwe’s former minister of tourism and the African candidate for the UNWTO Secretary-General position in 2018. Zurab Pololikashvil failed to honor Africa’s Chengdu 22nd General Assembly pledge that an African would become the Deputy Secretary General.

This was instead of denial of a General Ballot by Article 22 of the Rules of Procedure governing the election of a Secretary General, which states that ” The Secretary General shall be appointed by a two-thirds majority of Full Members present and voting in the Assembly on the recommendation of the Council for a term of four years.”

This provision was denied to Zimbabwe and its seconders on request, and members instead implored to adopt by acclamation. Mr Pololikashvil, who now wants to go for a third term, is breaching a tradition in the UN system of two-term limits.

It is essentially because a task assigned to Zimbabwe in 2017 to lead a reform committee on Secretary General Elections in the future never saw the light of day after administration changes in Zimbabwe, and the Secretariat took advantage of the break in continuity to bury this agenda. It was resolved that future elections would be held after these reforms to avoid disputes.

Walter Mzembi, PhD, said: We support Gloria because of her institutional memory of UN Tourism issues and what needs to be done, gender parity, and equity in international systems. She is a reformer, as confirmed by her special advisory role to the Saudi government. In the spirit of rotation, it’s time for the leadership of UN Tourism to move to the Global South.

The tragedy of the Global South is ideological. It votes for the Global North whenever it is presented with an opportunity to effect change. In this case, since the inception of this Organization, it has largely been under European stewardship. It’s time for a woman, it’s time for a global southerner, it’s time for southern wisdom in the spirit of equity and gender parity.