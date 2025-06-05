Oceans Are Dying. What are We Waiting for?

If the oceans go, we go. This is not a metaphor. The oceans produce more than half of the oxygen we breathe, regulate our climate, provide food for billions, and absorb vast amounts of carbon dioxide and heat from human activities. They are the Earth’s life support system. And they are in serious trouble.

Coral reefs are dying. Overfishing is collapsing marine populations. Vast gyres of plastic are choking marine life. Waters are warming and acidifying. Sea levels are rising. The deep sea is being eyed as the next frontier for industrial extraction. It’s a perfect storm, and we are the storm. Yet despite all this, ocean protection remains a political afterthought, a line in a speech, a footnote in climate talks. Why?

We Treat the Ocean Like a Dump and a Mine.

We act as if the ocean is too big to fail. But we’re testing that theory fast. Each year, over 11 million tons of plastic enter the sea. By 2050, we could have more plastic than fish by weight. Illegal and unregulated fishing strips marine ecosystems bare while costing the global economy an estimated $20 billion annually. Deep-sea mining, despite being poorly understood, has been greenlit in some international waters, risking irreversible damage to ecosystems we have barely begun to study. All of this happens in a space that lies mostly beyond national borders: the high seas. For decades, this vast realm has been the Wild West of global commons and has been largely unregulated, exploited, and neglected.

A Glimmer of Hope

In 2023, after nearly two decades of negotiation, the United Nations adopted the High Seas Treaty, a long-awaited step toward regulating human activity beyond national waters. It promises new marine protected areas, environmental impact assessments, and a more equitable sharing of marine genetic resources.

It’s a historic achievement. But it’s not enough. Only 8% of the global ocean is currently protected, and most of that protection is poorly enforced. The international goal is 30% by 2030. But protected zones on paper don’t protect ecosystems unless they are patrolled, monitored, and respected. We often talk about carbon, but not enough about currents. The oceans have absorbed over 90% of the excess heat from global warming and over 30% of our carbon emissions. In doing so, they’ve spared us from far worse climate extremes at their own expense. Ocean warming leads to coral bleaching, fish migration, and disruptions to the food web. Acidification makes it harder for shellfish and plankton to survive, shaking the entire marine food chain.

Meanwhile, rising sea levels caused by thermal expansion and melting ice threaten to displace hundreds of millions of people from coastal cities in the coming decades. Think Jakarta, Miami, Alexandria, Mumbai. Ocean protection is not a side note to the climate crisis. It is central.

What must governments and businesses do?

Governments must stop dragging their feet. A few pledges here and there won’t suffice. We need binding commitments, robust enforcement, and clear investment in science, surveillance, and restoration. They must ban destructive fishing practices, crack down on illegal fleets, regulate plastic production, halt deep-sea mining, and accelerate the decarbonization of maritime transport. Europe is taking some steps, but even progressive policies are hampered by a lack of enforcement and geopolitical inertia. The Global North must also help the Global South not with lectures, but with funding, technology, and fair agreements.

Corporations, especially those in shipping, fisheries, fashion, oil, and chemicals, cannot continue to treat the ocean as a costless sink. Some are experimenting with sustainability labels, cleaner supply chains, and carbon credits. That’s good, but not nearly enough. The private sector must shift from an extractive to a regenerative model where preserving ocean health is not a bonus, but a baseline. The fashion industry alone releases millions of microplastic fibers into the ocean via synthetic clothing. Filters exist. Biodegradable textiles exist. However, without regulation and accountability, profits will continue to take precedence over the planet.

What can we do?

This is not just a job for states and CEOs. As individuals, we have agency. Reduce your plastic consumption, choose sustainable seafood, look for labels, vote for leaders with credible climate and ocean agendas, support coastal conservation efforts such as those of the Ocean Alliance worldwide, educate your children, and take a thousand other actions.

Oceans have long seemed distant, mysterious, even eternal. That illusion is dangerous. They are fragile, and they are changing fast because of us.

OACM SOS The protection of oceans, lakes and rivers is everyone’s responsibility, including the creation of effective and concrete solutions with actual results.

Protecting the oceans is not just about fish. It’s about the future of food, climate, health, and geopolitical stability. It’s about equity between countries and generations. It’s about rethinking our place in the web of life. The good news? The oceans are resilient if we let them recover. But we must act now. Not in five years. Not only at the next climate summit in Glasgow, where I will give a speech next November, but also at the next climate summit in Nice, where I will give a speech next June. Now. Because if the oceans die, so do we.

