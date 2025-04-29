Jamaica Carnival Breaks Visitor Record

Carnival in Jamaica 2025 has shattered previous records, with the island recording its highest-ever visitor arrivals for the annual celebration.

Preliminary data from the Ministry of Tourism indicate that between April 22 and April 27, a total of 8,571 visitors arrived in the country—a 15.5% increase over the same period in 2024. Total passenger arrivals climbed to 16,958, representing a 20% year-over-year increase.

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, hailed the strong performance as a testament to the island’s growing appeal as a global entertainment destination. “These record-breaking numbers translate directly into increased revenue for our hotels, restaurants, transportation providers, and small businesses,” said Bartlett. “Carnival has proven itself as a powerful economic driver, showcasing Jamaica beyond our beaches and reinforcing our vision to position the island as the Caribbean’s premier destination for world-class cultural experiences.”

While final revenue figures are still being tabulated, preliminary projections suggest that Carnival in Jamaica 2025 will significantly surpass the J$4.42 billion in direct economic impact recorded in 2024. When factoring in the multiplier effect from indirect and induced spending, the total economic contribution is also expected to exceed last year’s impressive J$95.4 billion impact on Jamaica’s economy. These results further cement Carnival’s role as a cornerstone of the nation’s tourism growth strategy.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism, Senator the Hon. Delano Seiveright, commended the success, highlighting Carnival’s role in expanding Jamaica’s entertainment tourism brand.

“Carnival in Jamaica 2025 surpassed all expectations.”

“Not just in terms of visitor numbers, but in the quality of execution, the energy on the streets, and the economic benefits delivered. It underscores Jamaica’s growing strength as the cultural and entertainment capital of the Caribbean and reinforces our commitment to supporting world-class festivals that drive tourism and growth,” said Minister Seiveright.

Kamal Bankay, Chairman of the Tourism Enhancement Fund’s Sports and Entertainment Network, reported that all three major bands experienced growth, with approximately 11,000 revelers participating—matching projections of 10% growth over 2024. “This was our biggest year yet. Tourist participation was notably higher, with many first-time visitors flying in from across the globe to join the festivities,” Bankay noted.

He also pointed to the unprecedented spectator turnout, particularly along Trafalgar Road, which became the largest viewing zone in Carnival in Jamaica’s nine-year history.

“I’ve never seen a spectacle like that. The energy at the corner of Trafalgar and Knutsford Boulevard was unmatched, with exciting brand activations and a thrilling aerial stunt from Red Bull that elevated the celebration to new heights.”

Significant improvements were also made in event logistics. It was also noted that in contrast to 2024, when post-event litter drew public backlash, the clean-up following this year’s road parade was swift and effective. By early Monday morning, streets in the Corporate Area had been restored, thanks to the coordinated efforts of the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development and the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA).

Bankay also praised the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) for its critical role in ensuring public safety and maintaining order throughout the event. “Our clean-up partners delivered excellence overnight, and the JCF deserves tremendous credit for keeping both revellers and spectators safe during what was a massive, high-energy celebration.”

With another successful staging in the books, Carnival in Jamaica continues to solidify its role as a powerful catalyst for economic growth, cultural expression, and tourism expansion.

Carnival in Jamaica

Launched in 2017, Carnival in Jamaica is the official umbrella brand for all carnival activities during the season. The initiative, led by the Tourism Linkages Network, a division within the Tourism Enhancement Fund, with support from the Jamaica Tourist Board and key stakeholders, aims to elevate the Carnival experience and promote Jamaica as a top destination for culture-based tourism.