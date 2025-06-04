India Tourism Board Needed Now Says IATO

The Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) has sent a letter to the Prime Minister, urging the government to form an India Tourism Board and provide an immediate budgetary allocation of Rs 1000 crore to attract foreign tourists.

As per trends observed by IATO and discussions with every other FTA (Foreign Tourist Arrival) stakeholder, it is assessed by the body that FTA in India has still not touched the 2019 level in the last financial year.

While the importance of inbound tourism as a precious foreign exchange earner and soft diplomacy tool cannot be over emphasized, India as a destination with such raw and natural beauty is performing way below its potential.

To step up, IATO has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting immediate budgetary allocation of Rs 1000 crore under the “Incredible India Campaign” and the formation of an India Tourism Board under the PM’s leadership with the specific objective of increasing FTAs. IATO states that these measures are required now, as the coming season is a few months away and can help boost inbound tourism in this financial year.

President of IATO, Mr. Ravi Gosain, said:

“When global trade is facing unprecedented disruptions due to tariff wars and geopolitical shifts, tourism exports remain unaffected by such constraints.”

“Unlike goods, India’s tourism export (i.e., foreign tourists spending in India), which is non-tariff based, brings direct foreign exchange earnings into the country. This positions inbound tourism as a stable, sustainable, and immediate contributor to India’s current account with valuable foreign exchange, employment generation, and balances forex trade deficit. Yet, regretfully, the country is lagging in its effort to attract foreign tourists.”

“Considering every foreign visitor to India becomes an ambassador of Indian culture, heritage, values, and the immense multiplier impact it has in terms of employment generator and net revenue it earns, we still have not valued it as much as we should have. This sector alone has the potential to contribute 1-2% to the GDP and, therefore, this engine needs to fire,” implores Gosain.

“To enhance FTA numbers besides the steps suggested above. we need simplified Visa facilitation, expanding the scope of e-Visas, fast-tracking group tourist visas, and exploring Visa fees waivers for select countries. Further, we need to incentivize international airlines and air charters to improve air connectivity to key tourism circuits, especially in tier 2 and tier 3 destinations,” added Gosain.

The Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) is the national apex body of inbound tour operators and works closely with government and other hospitality stakeholders on policy issues related to foreign tourist arrivals in the country.