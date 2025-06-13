Guam Wins Best Booth Award at Seoul International Travel Fair

GVB and Members Showcase Diverse Offerings to Korean and International Travelers at Guam Pavilion in Seoul.

Guam Visitors Bureau Korea (GVB) successfully participated in the 40th Seoul International Travel Fair (SITF), held from June 5 to 8 at COEX Hall C in Seoul. GVB operated a dedicated Guam Pavilion, presenting the island’s diverse tourism offerings in partnership with 12 stakeholders from Guam, including hotels, optional tours, and a wedding service agency.

Celebrating its 40th edition, the Seoul International Travel Fair is the largest and longest-running travel exhibition in Korea. This year’s event featured more than 500 booths representing 45 countries and regions, marking the largest scale in the fair’s history. GVB’s participation focused on strengthening awareness of Guam as a premier travel and wedding destination for Korean consumers.

The Guam Pavilion welcomed a strong delegation of on-island partners, including Arluis Wedding, Baldyga Group, Dusit Thani Guam Resort, Hilton Guam Resort & Spa, Hoshino Resorts Risonare Guam, Hotel Nikko Guam, Korea Guam Golf Association (KGGA), Pacific Islands Club Guam, RIHGA Royal Laguna Guam Resort, Skydive Guam, Stroll International, and The Tsubaki Tower. Each company provided one-on-one consultations with visitors, offering tailored travel information and insights into Guam’s accommodations, leisure activities, wedding venues, and more.

To create an immersive brand experience, the Guam Pavilion featured a photo zone inspired by Tumon Beach, drawing in crowds and encouraging visitors to post photos to social media. GVB also organized multiple engaging events at the booth, including a photo-op with CHamoru cultural group Guma’ Taotao Tåno, an SNS follow event, and on-site survey. Guam round-trip tickets and Guam promotional items were among the giveaways.

Adding to the cultural impact, GVB invited Guma’ Taotao Tåno headed by Vince San Nicolas to present daily cultural shows at both the Guam Pavilion and the event’s main stage. Through music and dance, the performances vividly introduced Guam’s unique heritage to local audiences.

“It was a meaningful opportunity to introduce Guam’s diverse offerings to Korean consumers alongside our on-island partners.”

Régine Biscoe Lee, President & CEO of GVB added, “We remain committed to strengthening our connection with the Korean market through continuous in-market promotion and digital outreach.”

GVB was honored with the “Best Booth PR” award at this year’s event in recognition of its outstanding presence and cultural programming.

SEEN IN MAIN IMAGE: GVB President & CEO Régine Biscoe Lee participates in the ribbon cutting opening ceremony for the 40th Seoul International Travel Fair.

GVB and Guam Tourism Partners at the Guam Pavilion in Seoul.

Representatives of the Korea Guam Golf Association Engage with Consumers.

GVB Korea team poses at the Guam Pavilion photo booth.

Guma’ Taotao Tåno performs CHamoru cultural dances at the Guam Booth stage in Seoul.

Korean consumers line up at the GVB booth for interactive events and promotional items.

Representatives from PHR promote their properties to consumers in Seoul.