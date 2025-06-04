Click here to visit our book store and help WTN advocacy work.

Taiwan’s STARLUX Airlines and Etihad Announce Codeshare Deal

June 4, 2025
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
Written by Harry Johnson

Taiwan-based STARLUX Airlines has announced a strategic codeshare agreement with Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways, which will enhance connectivity for passengers of both airlines across their respective networks.

This agreement was formalized during the 81st International Air Transport Association (IATA) Annual General Meeting in New Delhi.

As part of this partnership, STARLUX passengers will soon have the opportunity to book codeshare flights with Etihad Airways through STARLUX’s official website and sales channels, facilitating seamless connections from Taipei to Europe via Abu Dhabi. Additionally, travelers can arrange itineraries departing from any STARLUX origin point, connecting to Etihad-operated codeshare flights to Abu Dhabi, with onward service to European destinations such as Prague, Madrid, and Barcelona.

Concurrently, Etihad passengers will benefit from streamlined access to STARLUX’s Asia-Pacific network, enjoying smooth connections via Taipei to key cities in Japan—including Nagoya, Sapporo, and Fukuoka—thereby further broadening access to STARLUX’s diverse Asia-Pacific network.

