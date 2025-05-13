The Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization determined that Russia did not fulfill its responsibilities under international air law regarding the 2014 incident involving the downing of Malaysian airliner.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has concluded that Russia was responsible for the destruction of a Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in Ukraine in 2014, that resulted in the deaths of all 298 people on board.

On July 17, 2014, Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 was en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur at an altitude of 33,000 feet when it was struck down by a Russian-made BUK surface-to-air missile over eastern Ukraine. At that time, fierce clashes were occurring between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian military forces.

The aircraft, designated as Flight MH17, crashed in the vicinity of the Ukrainian village of Hrabove, resulting in the deaths of 298 passengers and crew, including 196 Dutch nationals, 38 Australians, 10 British citizens, as well as passengers from Belgium and Malaysia.

The governments of the Netherlands and Australia have urged Russia to accept responsibility for the downing of the passenger plane and pay compensation. Russia however has persistently denied any involvement in the crime.

In 2022, a court in the Netherlands found two Russian nationals and a Ukrainian guilty of murder in absentia for their purported involvement in the crash. They received life sentences; however, Moscow denounced the verdict as ‘scandalous’ and stated it would not extradite its citizens.

Yesterday, the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization determined that Russia did not fulfill its responsibilities under international air law regarding the 2014 incident involving the downing of Malaysian airliner. International air law mandates a clear differentiation between military aircraft and commercial or other types of aircraft in the context of warfare.

The council concurred with the assertions made by Australia and the Netherlands, stating that Russia was responsible for the destruction of the Flight MH17, and affirmed that these allegations were substantiated both factually and legally.

According to Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp, Monday’s ruling represents a significant advancement in uncovering the truth and securing justice and accountability for all victims of Flight MH17, along with their families and loved ones and conveys a strong message to the global community: nations must not breach international law without facing consequences.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong urged Russia to ‘acknowledge its accountability for this dreadful act of violence and provide reparations for its reprehensible actions.’

However, Russia dismissed the conclusions of the United Nations aviation council today.

“Russia was not a country that participated in the investigation of this incident. Therefore, we do not accept all these biased conclusions,” Putin’s spokesman said on Tuesday.

Although the ICAO lacks regulatory authority, it exerts moral influence and establishes global aviation standards that are embraced by its 193 member states.