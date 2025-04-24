New PATA Report on Future of Tourism Talent in Asia Pacific

This timely report comes at a pivotal moment when tourism must re-establish its footing, as a new and younger generation enters the workforce

At the PATA Annual Summit 2025 (PAS 2025) held in Istanbul, Turkey, the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) officially unveiled a new report titled The Evolving Tourism Workforce: Human Capital Development in APAC. This report addresses the significant challenges and opportunities related to workforce development within the tourism sector of the region.

Authored by PATA Member Pear Anderson, it encompasses insights from the private and public sectors, academia, and youth communities, providing a thorough examination of human capital in the Asia Pacific tourism industry. Additionally, it includes practical recommendations and inspiring case studies designed to empower the upcoming generation of tourism professionals.

“This timely report comes at a pivotal moment when tourism must re-establish its footing, as a new and younger generation enters the workforce,” said PATA CEO Noor Ahmad Hamid. “The insights gathered from diverse stakeholder groups across the region highlight the complexity of our workforce issues, while also providing a roadmap for recovery, resilience, and long-term growth.”

He added, “We hope this report will inspire our members and the broader industry to rethink training and development, initiate new collaborations across sectors, and customise strategies to build a stronger, more adaptable workforce. I extend our deepest gratitude to the Pear Anderson team for delivering such a comprehensive and forward-looking analysis.”

Key challenges identified in the report include:

Difficulty attracting new talent to the sector High staff turnover and retention issues Skills gaps, especially in digital literacy and sustainability Misalignment between workforce development and sustainability goals

The report also emphasizes a critical need for better collaboration between the public and private sectors, as well as between academia and industry, particularly in preparing youth to enter the workforce with realistic expectations and future-ready skills.

Notable findings and takeaways include:

Persistent misalignment in expectations and policy development across the public, private, education, and youth sectors

The need for structured public-private dialogue to prevent unintended consequences of human capital development policies

A clear gap between how prepared youth feel and how the industry assesses their readiness, pointing to a disconnect between education and employment

The need to harness the passion and purpose that drive many tourism workers—without exposing them to exploitative conditions

The report was officially launched during a featured session at PAS 2025 titled “Unlocking Potential: Insights from PATA’s Latest Human Capital Report,” led by Pear Anderson Director, Hannah Pearson.

“This report reflects what many in the industry have felt intuitively for some time—we are at a crossroads,” said Ms Pearson. “Our research reveals both sobering realities and bright opportunities. The future of tourism in APAC depends on how we develop, empower and value our people today.”

The study was initiated in January 2024 and represents over a year of extensive interviews, surveys, and analysis, making it one of the most in-depth examinations of the Asia Pacific tourism workforce to date.