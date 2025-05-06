Soft Opening of Parasasa Hotel Curacao Training Center  

Current premium viewers: 5

On May 5, the soft opening of Parasasa Hotel Curacao took place. Parasasa Hotel Curacao is a training center consisting of 37 double rooms and 8 suites. After a thorough renovation of the building, the training center has opened its doors and will soon welcome both international and local guests.

At the training center, students from Nilda Pinto SBO, Maris Stella SBO, and the University of Curacao Dr. Moises Da Costa Gomez (UoC) can learn and perform various functions found in a hotel, under the guidance of teachers and industry professionals with experience in the hospitality field.

The training center is an initiative of the Curacao Hospitality and Tourism Training Centre (CHTTC), a collaboration between ROC Mondriaan in The Hague, the Curacao Tourist Board, and the Curacao Hospitality & Tourism Association (CHATA).

During the soft opening, speeches were delivered by Minister of Economic Development, Mr. Charles Cooper, ROC Mondriaan Chairman Executive Board, Mr. Hans Schutte, CTB Managing Director, Mr. Muryad de Bruin, and Sector Director Education & Science at the Ministry of Education, Mr. Wladimir Kleinmoedig.

image courtesy of CTO

The opening of the training center, Parasasa Hotel Curacao, contributes to the development of hospitality education at both MBO and HBO levels. The training center offers an ideal opportunity for students to gain hands-on experience by serving real tourists in a practical environment. This allows students to further develop their skills.

Furthermore, the close collaboration between ROC Mondriaan and schools in Curacao strengthens the education provided to students. SBO students have the chance to carry out real-world tasks under the supervision and guidance of their teachers. Tourism students also gain experience beyond the training center, within the broader tourism industry.

The training programs align with the current needs of the hospitality and tourism industry by leveraging knowledge and expertise from within the industry.

Thanks to this unique learning environment, Curacaoan students can now pursue valuable education locally, with promising career opportunities ahead.

Students who complete their SBO education can choose to continue their studies at UoC or begin their professional careers in the hospitality and tourism industry. Additionally, Parasasa Hotel Curacao also accommodates students from the Caribbean region and the Netherlands, who can come to Curacao to gain real-world practical experience in the training center.

During the ceremony, attendees had the exclusive opportunity to tour the training center, Parasasa Hotel Curacao, and admire the double rooms, suites and facilities firsthand.