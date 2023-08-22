SAUDIA Minimizing Emissions and Promoting Sustainable Flying

In an effort to improve its environmental performance and promote sustainable flying, SAUDIA aims at minimizing emissions and promoting the future of sustainable flying.

Green Points Program: SAUDIA was first in the world to implement Green Points, a program that rewards passengers for helping to protect the environment. SAUDIA guests can reduce food wastage and landfill contributions by pre-selecting their meals during online check-in – which will also reduce the weight of stock on board and save fuel. The Program also offer guests the option to travel with less luggage, which is incentivized by a generous allocation of Green Points. This approach makes a significant contribution towards fuel efficiency.

eVTOL Jets: SAUDIA has a signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Lilium, a German based aerospace company, to buy 100 electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircrafts. With zero operating emissions, the Lilium Jets will enable sustainable and time-saving travel allowing the national flag-carrier to play its part in the country’s sustainable air mobility development strategy. With this purchase, SAUDIA intends to launch a state-of-the-art service with new electric point-to-point connections as well as seamless feeder connections to SAUDIA’s hubs for business class guests.

Skyteam’s Sustainable Flight Challenge 2023 (TSFC) Participation: Through this, SAUDIA commits to sharing its sustainable innovations and insights which help reduce its environmental impact while alternative fuel sources are being researched. In last year’s edition, SAUDIA won the ‘best customer engagement’ and ‘best employee engagement’ awards. SAUDIA was also a finalist in three other categories: ‘greatest CO2 reduction medium-haul’, ‘lowest CO2 emissions ground-handling’ and ‘best sustainable innovation (in-flight)’.

A321neo aircrafts: SAUDIA announced the expansion of its fleet with the new A321neo aircraft.

“A neo-way of living.”

This is the new slogan launched by the airline which is set to add over 20 new aircraft to the fleet by 2026. The main reason behind the purchase of the aircraft is its ability to run on much less fuel. The A320 family of aircraft have saved 20 million tons of Co2 since the A320neo came into service globally in 2016.

SAUDIA CEO, Captain Ibrahim Koshy, has stated, “At SAUDIA, we are continually striving to reduce our environmental impact and to promote sustainable travel, we have implemented a variety of environment-friendly initiatives over the years. We have invested in buying fuel-efficient aircrafts such as Boeing 787 Dreamliners, Electrical Vertical Take-off and Landing jets with Lilium, as well as the order of CFM International LEAP-1A engines to power our new fleet of Airbus A321neo.”