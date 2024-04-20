Bali Tourists Urged to Get Dengue Fever Jabs

The dengue fever vaccinations are highly suggested, not only for tourists, but also all Balinese people.

Regional government of Indonesia’s tourist island of Bali is strongly urging foreign tourists visiting the island to receive vaccinations for dengue fever, as the number of dengue cases in the country is on the rise.

Today, Gusti Ayu Raka Susanti, the Acting Head of Disease Prevention and Control (P2P) at the Bali Health Agency, declared that while dengue vaccines are not currently mandatory nationwide, it is strongly recommended for tourists to receive the vaccinations. This precautionary measure ensures their well-being while traveling, especially when visiting areas with a high prevalence of dengue fever.

“The dengue fever vaccinations are highly suggested, not only for tourists, but also all Balinese people, so that they can protect themselves from dengue infections,” Bali health official added.

The rising number of dengue fever cases across Indonesia has raised concerns about the prevalence of this high fever in Bali. While the Bali regional government lacks specific data on the number of tourists affected by dengue fever, the overall incidence rate in the province remains alarmingly high.

From January to April this year alone, there have been a total of 4,177 reported cases and five fatalities due to dengue fever.