SAUDIA Announces Huge 50% Discount on Flights

SAUDIA Airline announced a 50% discount on flights between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and all its global destinations.

SAUDIA has unveiled an exceptional promotional offer, granting guests the privilege to travel between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and all its international destinations with a remarkable discount of up to 50%. This initiative is in line with SAUDIA’s commitment to one of its pivotal goals of seamlessly connecting the world with the Kingdom.

Guests are invited to benefit from this offer and finalize their travel procedures between the period of August 17 – 30. The travel window for this exclusive promotion extends from September to November 2023.

The generous 50% discount is applicable to both business and economy class categories.

Furthermore, guests have the flexibility to make the first modification to their booking without charge.

This offer coincides with the notable advancements seen in the digital services of SAUDIA, ensuring availability across its website and dedicated applications on smart devices. These platforms offer a convenient booking solution alongside after-sale services designed to cater to the diverse needs of SAUDIA’s guests. Complementing this digital evolution, SAUDIA continues to prioritize quality airborne services offered with its modern and ever-growing fleet of aircraft, promising an unparalleled travel experience.