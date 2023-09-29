Seychelles to be showcased at the 45th Edition of IFTM Top Resa

A strong Seychelles delegation, led by Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, is set to represent the destination in Paris from October 3 to 5, 2023. Anticipating the presence of approximately 30,000 tourism professionals at this year’s event, Seychelles aims to leverage various opportunities across critical segments such as Leisure, Groups, and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions).

Bernadette Willemin, Director General of Destination Marketing for Tourism Seychelles, expressed her enthusiasm ahead of the event, emphasizing the delegation’s eagerness to engage with influential decision-makers, including tour operators, airline partners, and connect with potential buyers capable of boosting business prospects for the destination.

She stated:

“IFTM Top Resa is a highly anticipated event for our local trade.”

“It sets the stage for our destination’s performance in the French market and its neighboring regions for the upcoming year. It aligns perfectly with the time when French travelers start planning not only for year-end festivities but also for the following year. The trade exhibition provides an excellent platform to promote our island’s offerings to travel professionals and journalists, as well as to highlight the multitude of experiences awaiting prospective visitors.”

France stands as one of Seychelles’ primary tourist source markets, with 31,633 arrivals recorded from January 2023 to the present date.