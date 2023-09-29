Seychelles Travel Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Destination News eTurboNews | eTN Government News Hospitality Industry Meeting and Incentive Travel News Update Press Release Tourism

Seychelles to be showcased at the 45th Edition of IFTM Top Resa

Add Comment
52 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz
2 min read
Seychelles, Seychelles to be showcased at the 45th Edition of IFTM Top Resa, eTurboNews | eTN
Avatar
Written by Linda Hohnholz

With the forthcoming IFTM Top Resa, France’s prominent international tourism trade fair at Porte de Versailles, Seychelles is poised to captivate travel industry professionals and travelers once again from France and the neighboring Benelux countries.

SME in Travel? Click here!

A strong Seychelles delegation, led by Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, is set to represent the destination in Paris from October 3 to 5, 2023. Anticipating the presence of approximately 30,000 tourism professionals at this year’s event, Seychelles aims to leverage various opportunities across critical segments such as Leisure, Groups, and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions).

Bernadette Willemin, Director General of Destination Marketing for Tourism Seychelles, expressed her enthusiasm ahead of the event, emphasizing the delegation’s eagerness to engage with influential decision-makers, including tour operators, airline partners, and connect with potential buyers capable of boosting business prospects for the destination.

She stated:

“IFTM Top Resa is a highly anticipated event for our local trade.”

“It sets the stage for our destination’s performance in the French market and its neighboring regions for the upcoming year. It aligns perfectly with the time when French travelers start planning not only for year-end festivities but also for the following year. The trade exhibition provides an excellent platform to promote our island’s offerings to travel professionals and journalists, as well as to highlight the multitude of experiences awaiting prospective visitors.”

... click for more books

France stands as one of Seychelles’ primary tourist source markets, with 31,633 arrivals recorded from January 2023 to the present date.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Avatar

Linda Hohnholz

Editor in chief for eTurboNews based in the eTN HQ.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing