Successful “Salon du Prêt-à-Partir” for Seychelles

The yearly event, which took place from August 25–27 at the Swami Vivekananda International Conference Centre in Mauritius, was put on by the business Event Plus and brought together service providers for tourism-related activities and locations from all around the Indian Ocean, including Seychelles.

Tourism Seychelles and Air Seychelles, the nation’s airline, teamed together to advertise Seychelles to potential tourists from Mauritius, who were able to benefit from discounts on airfares, lodging, activities, and entertainment.

Ms. Bernadette Honore, Senior Marketing Executive in charge of Réunion and the Indian Ocean, and Ms. Marie-Julie Stephen, Senior Public Relations Officer from the Tourism Seychelles Headquarters, represented the destination on behalf of Tourism Seychelles.

Salim Aniff Mohungoo, the general sales agent (GSA) manager for Air Seychelles headquartered in Mauritius, and his senior sales team in Mauritius, as well as Ms. Eliza Moise, Air Seychelles’ Manager Sales & Market Development based in Seychelles, represented the Air Seychelles team.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Bernadette Honore expressed her satisfaction with keeping up pushing the destination by meeting prospective visitors and attending to their particular needs.

“The Indian Ocean region still has a lot of promise for our small tourism destination, as seen by the number of attendees at the fair asking about holidays.”

“Local tourism has sizable purchasing power, our target included Mauritians but also expats residing there. These kinds of events provide us with the opportunity to interact with neighborhood customers. Our goal is to make sure that the Seychelles’ distinctive selling characteristics as an island holiday destination are emphasized in order to show them that the location is still adaptable, can accommodate any traveler’s budget, and is well worth the expense,” according to Ms. Honore.

Commenting on the overall outcome of the event, the Air Seychelles representative, Ms Eliza Moise said “It was wonderful to be in Mauritius for the Salon du Pret a Partir event which was well organized. It was an ideal platform to showcase our products and services and to meet with partners and potential clients. We have received encouraging feedback which we have taken back with us for further development and improvement.”