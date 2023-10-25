Cruise Industry News eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief Short News World Travel News

Seabourn New 2025-2026 Expedition Itineraries

2 days ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
Seabourn cruise line announced new opportunities to experience the world’s most remote regions aboard its two new expedition ships, Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit, as it unveiled new 2025-2026 expedition itineraries today.

Seabourn ships will offer more than 40 exciting voyages to the Arctic, Antarctica, the Amazon, the Kimberley region in Australia, the South Pacific, the bucket list destination of the Northwest Passage, and more.

Between May 2025 and March 2026, Seabourn Venture will operate 21 voyages, ranging from eight to 28 days from the Arctic to Antarctica. Beginning May 2025, Seabourn Venture will provide in-depth expedition experiences throughout Svalbard, Iceland and Greenland.

Beginning in late March 2025, Seabourn Pursuit will embark on 20 unique voyages, ranging from 10 to 20 days.

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

