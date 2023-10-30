Airline News Egypt Travel eTurboNews | eTN Hungary Travel NewsBrief

New Budapest to Cairo Flight on Wizz Air

41 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Budapest Airport announced the launch Wizz Air’s third link between the Hungarian gateway and Egypt today, welcoming the arrival of the carrier’s new service to Cairo.

Commencing a three-times weekly service to Egypt’s largest city, Wizz Air will utilize its fleet of 239-seat Airbus A321 Neos on the 2,187-kilometer sector.

Joining the ULCC’s links to Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh, Wizz Air will offer more than 2,000 weekly one-way seats to the transcontinental country this winter, operating 73% of all Egyptian flights from Budapest.

Wizz Air, legally incorporated as Wizz Air Hungary Ltd., is a Hungarian multinational ultra low-cost carrier with its head office in Budapest, Hungary. The airline serves many cities across Europe, as well as some destinations in North Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia.

