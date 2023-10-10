Jamaica Tourist Board Proudly Sponsors Rallycross Champion Fraser McConnell

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) has once again sponsored Fraser McConnell for Nitrocross racing for the third year in a row. As part of the partnership, JTB’s official branding appears on the race car and the uniform of star driver Fraser McConnell. At 25 years old, he made history in 2017 as Jamaica’s first-ever Rallycross champion.

Rounds Four and Five of The Nitrocross Championship Series will be November 10-11, 2023, taking place at Wild Horse Pass in Phoenix, Arizona. The tour will continue the following month with Rounds Six and Seven taking place on December 9-10 at Glen Helen in Los Angeles, California.

“Fraser is a world-class driver who has been a wonderful ambassador for Jamaica throughout his rise to the top of his profession,” said Jamaica’s Director of Tourism Donovan White. “This partnership is a natural fit for the Jamaica Tourist Board because Fraser is a dynamic, young competitor, who will help increase exposure for brand Jamaica among racing fans from the U.S. and around the world as Nitrocross continues to grow in popularity as a sport. Fraser’s performance the last three years has demonstrated his outstanding prowess in this sport. We are proud to partner with Fraser and Team Frazzz again this year.”

McConnell, a native of Bog Walk, in the parish of St. Catherine, developed a love of skill and speed as a young man racing ATVs around Jamaica’s countryside with fellow islander and sprinting legend Usain Bolt.

From there, he has gone on to make history in another racing sport, flying around the track and through the air (literally!) in his fully electric racecar. His early success earned him “Jamaican Driver of the Year” accolade twice.

After discovering rallycross in 2017 on YouTube, Fraser debuted in Supercars in the 2020 RallyX Nordic Championship. Fast forward to 2021, McConnell secured his first supercar victory defeating four-time FIA World Champion, Johan Kristofferson at the RallyX Nordic in Nysum, Denmark. He also received the People’s Choice Award and the Athlete of the Year for Motorsports. He was the 2022 NRX European Supercar Champion and powered to a 1st place victory at the Nitro Rally X 2023 season opener in Oklahoma.

“I’m so pleased to again partner with the Jamaica Tourist Board and thankful for their continued support for my upcoming races,” said McConnell. “One of my favorite things about competing with JTB’s support is looking out to the crowd and seeing my fans wave the Jamaican Flag. It makes me feel so much pride that our country is represented all over the world.”

Fraser McConnell in his race car. – image courtesy of Jamaica Tourist Board

“Honestly, there’s no way I could be here today without every one of my sponsors,” he says. “They supported me through an exciting season last year and I am thrilled that they continue to support me this year – every win and every loss.”

Always smiling, this Jamaican prodigy skyrocketed to fame and is the most competitively successful Jamaican driver in history.

For more information about Jamaica, please visit www.visitjamaica.com.