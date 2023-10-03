Jamaica Tourism Sector Records 10th Consecutive Quarter of Growth

Citing preliminary figures from the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) Mr. Bartlett said, “The economic performance figures for the third quarter of the year show that Jamaica continues to shine as a premier destination, with significantly increasing stopover arrivals and earnings.”

“Over the period July 1 to September 30, 2023, Jamaica welcomed some 682,586 stopover arrivals, representing a 5.5% increase compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The earnings from this quarter also displayed an impressive upward trend, reaching roughly 1 billion US dollars, representing a substantial 7.3% increase over the same period in 2022,” Minister Bartlett said.

He expressed his enthusiasm for the consistent growth observed in the tourism sector, adding:

“This continues the spectacular growth pattern of tourism.”

“Both in terms of visitor arrivals as well as for earnings. Indeed, it marks the 10th consecutive quarter since the COVID-19 pandemic that we have shown significant growth.”

One notable aspect of this growth pattern is the performance of the UK market, which has continued to outperform other markets outside of the United States. Commenting on the trend Minister Bartlett said: “The pattern of growth for this market has been noteworthy also as the UK market continues to outpace the other non-American markets, and Jamaica now is the number one destination in the Caribbean for UK visitors. We want to grow that, and our Jamaica Travel Market tradeshow, which just ended in the UK has indicated a pattern of continued growth.”

Jamaica Travel Market was held in the UK from September 28 – 29 and provided businesses with the unique opportunity to meet, network, negotiate and conduct business with Jamaican suppliers, such as resorts, hotels, ground agents and car rental firms.

The tourism minister also emphasized the exciting potential of the Canadian market, sharing his optimism for improved growth there. He outlined: “We’re excited about Canada and the prospects for improved growth from Canada. I just left them with a new thrust to realize 500,000 visitors by 2025, which will be driven by some new demographics emerging from the Asian-Canadian and luxury markets.”

While in Canada, Minister Bartlett launched the Jamaica Tourist Board’s new “Come Back to Luxury” campaign in Toronto and met with executives from the major airlines with flight service to Jamaica, tour operators as well as travel agents, which included being the keynote speaker at a Mandarin Holidays event targeted at the Asian Diaspora in Canada.