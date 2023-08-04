Vanuatu Tourism and Fiji Airways to enhance long haul markets

The Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) agreed with the Vanuatu Tourism Organisation (VTO) and Fiji Airways to further new and improved long-haul markets.

Vanuatu Tourism Organisation(VTO) CEO and SPTO Deputy Chair Adela Issachar Aru, Martin David, responsible for Long Haul, Emerging, and Domestic markets, Megan Thompson, the Short Haul Market Coordinator, and Jennifer Kausei, the Digital & Communication Manager, met with SPTO CEO Chris Cocker.

Mr. Cocker added that the Pacific Tourism Organization (SPTO) and VTO considered creating a custom online training program with a supplier to help Destination Management Companies (DMCs) improve their tour packages and sell to international trade partners. Mr. Cocker added that SPTO would organize in-country Research and MEL (Monitoring, Evaluation, and Learning) training with VTO.

Mr. Cocker further thanked Fiji Airways for its consistent support of SPTO and all delegates attending the Board Meeting in Tahiti on October 16-20, 2023. He praised Fiji Airways’ current and future expansion ambitions.

These coordinated projects are a big step toward Pacific cooperation strengthening. SPTO, VTO, and Fiji Airways’ collaborations demonstrate our commitment to improving tourism, industry growth, and sustainability. Mr. Cocker said conversations between the parties are ongoing.