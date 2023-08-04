Airline News Fiji Tourism Government News News Update Newsletter Tourism Vanuatu Travel

Vanuatu Tourism and Fiji Airways to enhance long haul markets

1 hour ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
1 min read
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

The Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) agreed with the Vanuatu Tourism Organisation (VTO) and Fiji Airways to further new and improved long-haul markets.

Vanuatu Tourism Organisation(VTO) CEO and SPTO Deputy Chair Adela Issachar Aru, Martin David, responsible for Long Haul, Emerging, and Domestic markets, Megan Thompson, the Short Haul Market Coordinator, and Jennifer Kausei, the Digital & Communication Manager, met with SPTO CEO Chris Cocker.

Mr. Cocker added that the Pacific Tourism Organization (SPTO) and VTO considered creating a custom online training program with a supplier to help Destination Management Companies (DMCs) improve their tour packages and sell to international trade partners. Mr. Cocker added that SPTO would organize in-country Research and MEL (Monitoring, Evaluation, and Learning) training with VTO.

Mr. Cocker further thanked Fiji Airways for its consistent support of SPTO and all delegates attending the Board Meeting in Tahiti on October 16-20, 2023. He praised Fiji Airways’ current and future expansion ambitions.

These coordinated projects are a big step toward Pacific cooperation strengthening. SPTO, VTO, and Fiji Airways’ collaborations demonstrate our commitment to improving tourism, industry growth, and sustainability. Mr. Cocker said conversations between the parties are ongoing.

As summer heat has sent US flight delays, cancellations, and strandings soaring, passengers can turn to  www.FlyersRights.org website, telephone hotline 877-FLYERS6 or  [email protected] as well as www.transportation.gov/airconsumer for information, guidance and filing complaints.

About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

