Shots fired, shoppers killed in CopenhagenC

The Fields shopping mall in Denmakrs Capital Copenhagen is as popular shopping and entertainment center for visitors and locals.

Today it happened, and it was deadly. A 22-year-old Danish gunman by the name of Noah Erbensen apparently acted alone when he visited the popular Danish shopping mall on Sunday evening and started shooting, killing innocent shoppers.

Earlier that day this young man recorded himself on a YOUTUBE video holding a gun to his head.

Reports of a mass shooting inside the Fields Shopping mall in Copenhagen Denmark started coming on Sunday evening.

Police have been evacuating the area.

This is the first time such an attack in Denmark since 2015.

“There are several injured, and what we also know now is that there are several dead,” Chief Police Inspector Soren Thomassen told journalists, adding that police had launched a massive search operation throughout the local Zealand region.

Police did not comment on the motives.

There was currently no indication that other shooters had been involved.

The capital’s main hospital, Rigshospitalet, had received a “small group of patients” for treatment, a spokesman told Reuters news agency. It had called in extra staff, including surgeons and nurses, the spokesman added.

A week ago many people were killed in Norway in an attack by a young man at the London Club in Oslo.