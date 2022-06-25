Terror at London Club ends Oslo Gay Pride Celebration

LGBTQ travelers visiting Oslo usually party at London Club, seen as the number one gay nightclub in the Norwegian Capital City.

Friday night is party night in Oslo. London club is open until 4 am, but tonight was a special night. It was pride night in Oslo, celebrating equality for the LGBTQ community and visitors.

This celebration turned into a night of horror and death tonight after a man walked into the nightclub with a bag, pulled out a gun, and started shooting.

At least 12 shots were fired. The shooting was reported at 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, and Oslo police called it “continuous life-threatening violence.”

According to Oslo police, two people are dead, and 10 are in hospitals, 3 with serious injuries.

The London Pub is one of the most well-known gay bars in Oslo, and has been one of Oslo’s most popular nightlife spots for the LGBT+ community since the 1970s.

There is no word on a motive at this time. The response by the Oslo police is large and ongoing. Many ambulances are on the scene.

Located in central Oslo, LondonPub has an enviable reputation for offering outstanding DJs and artists normally associated with Arena and Gigs performances and live comedy shows.

In 2011 Norway suffered two domestic terror attacks by a right-wing fanatic Anders Behring Breivik. After attacking a government building in Oslo, he killed 77 teenagers of the Workers Youth League (AUF) at a summer camp.

The level of crime in Oslo is low but doubled in the last three years.