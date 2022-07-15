Lufthansa: Frankfurt Airport capacity reduction a right step

Other airlines flying to and from Frankfurt will now also contribute to an even reduction and stabilization with flight cancellations

The announcement published today by Fraport that it intends to reduce the number of take-offs and landings at Frankfurt Airport to 88 movements per hour from next week is the right step to stabilize flight operations, according to Lufthansa.

Jens Ritter, CEO of Lufthansa Airline, said: “In recent weeks, we have already cancelled flights in several waves to relieve the overall system. This has disappointed many thousand customers, caused enormous additional work for our employees and additional costs in the millions. Since the already increased capacities of the ground handling services in Frankfurt are still not sufficient due to a high sickness absence rate, even for the flight schedule that has already been reduced several times, the decision taken by Fraport today is right. Other airlines flying to and from Frankfurt will now also contribute to an even reduction and stabilization with flight cancellations.”

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide, commonly known as Fraport, is a German transport company which operates Frankfurt Airport in Frankfurt am Main and holds interests in the operation of several other airports around the world. In the past the firm also managed the smaller Frankfurt-Hahn Airport located 130 kilometers west of the city. It is listed on both the Xetra and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG, commonly shortened to Lufthansa, is the flag carrier of Germany. When combined with its subsidiaries, it is the second-largest airline in Europe in terms of passengers carried. Lufthansa is one of the five founding members of Star Alliance, the world’s largest airline alliance, formed in 1997.

Besides its own services, and owning subsidiary passenger airlines Austrian Airlines, Swiss International Air Lines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings (referred to in English by Lufthansa as its Passenger Airline Group), Deutsche Lufthansa AG owns several aviation-related companies, such as Lufthansa Technik and LSG Sky Chefs, as part of the Lufthansa Group. In total, the group has over 700 aircraft, making it one of the largest airline fleets in the world.

Lufthansa’s registered office and corporate headquarters are in Cologne. The main operations base, called Lufthansa Aviation Center, is at Lufthansa’s primary hub at Frankfurt Airport, and its secondary hub is at Munich Airport where a secondary Flight Operations Center is maintained.

The company was founded as Luftag in 1953 by staff of the former Deutsche Luft Hansa that had been dissolved after World War II. Luftag continued the traditional branding of the German flag carrier by acquiring the Luft Hansa name and logo.

