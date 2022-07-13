Fraport Traffic Figures – June 2022: Passenger Numbers Continue to Rise

Frankfurt Airport records the strongest month since the start of the pandemic – During the first half of 2022, FRA’s passenger volume increases more than threefold compared to last year – Traffic at some Fraport Group airports exceeds pre-crisis levels

Passenger traffic at Frankfurt Airport (FRA) continued its upward trend in June 2022. With about 5.0 million passengers traveling via Germany’s largest aviation hub in the reporting month, FRA achieved an increase of 181 percent year-on-year – marking a new monthly record since the start of the pandemic.

When compared with pre-crisis June 2019, FRA’s passenger traffic was still down by 24.1 percent in June 2022.

During the January-to-June 2022 period, FRA welcomed some 20.8 million passengers, representing an increase of 220.5 percent year on year. Frankfurt’s passenger traffic decreased by 38.1 percent in the first six months of 2022, when compared with the same period in pre-crisis 2019.

Fraport CEO, Dr. Stefan Schulte, stated: “During the first half of 2022, passenger traffic at many of our Group airports grew faster than previously expected. We are pleased that people are eager to travel again. In Frankfurt, passenger numbers surged by more than 135 percent in June compared to February this year.

This demonstrates the strong momentum driving air travel demand. We sincerely regret that, during peak traffic periods, our passengers in Frankfurt may currently experience extended wait times in the terminals, including at the baggage reclaim.

We are working hard with all our partners to ensure that, in the medium term, we can again provide the quality standards expected by our passengers.”

Cargo traffic in Frankfurt continued to slow in June 2022, dipping by 11.8 percent year on year. The main factors behind this decline included airspace restrictions related to the war in Ukraine and the extensive anti-Covid measures in China.

Aircraft movements climbed by 79.3 percent year-on-year to 35,883 takeoffs and landings in June 2022. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) expanded by 63.0 percent year on year to over 2.2 million metric tons.

The airports in Fraport’s international portfolio also continued their growth trend. In June 2022, all of the Group’s airports worldwide achieved traffic gains – with many recording growths of more than 100 percent.

Slovenia’s Ljubljana Airport (LJU) welcomed 102,392 passengers in the reporting month. Combined traffic at the two Brazilian airports of Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) grew by 53.5 percent to 937,225 passengers.

Lima Airport (LIM) in Peru registered about 1.5 million passengers in June 2022, up 81.1 percent year on year. Fraport’s 14 Greek regional airports saw total traffic rise to more than 4.6 million passengers in the reporting month. As a result, combined traffic figures for Fraport’s Greek airports exceeded pre-crisis levels for the first time (up 3.4 percent versus June 2019).

On the Bulgarian Riviera, combined traffic at the Fraport Twin Star airports of Burgas (BOJ) and Varna (VAR) increased to 422,038 passengers. At Antalya Airport (AYT) on the Turkish Mediterranean coast traffic advanced to nearly 3.9 million passengers in the reporting month.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News