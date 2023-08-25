Iran Attracts One Million Medical Tourists Annually

Around one million medical tourists visit Iran annually, according to an official from the Health Ministry. This sector is seen as health diplomacy, aiding international interactions. Iran follows three main policies to increase its share in the $100 billion global medical market: utilizing capacities, drawing patients – especially from neighboring countries, and fostering scientific and economic cooperation. Medical tourism generated $1 billion in revenue last year, with 247 licensed hospitals and centers. Neighboring countries like Iraq, Afghanistan, and Pakistan contribute the most tourists.