Afghanistan Travel Iran Travel Iraq Travel Medical Tourism Newsletter Pakistan Travel Short News Tourism

Iran Attracts One Million Medical Tourists Annually

Add Comment
18 mins ago
by Binayak Karki
1 min read
SAFETY & TOURISM click here

Around one million medical tourists visit Iran annually, according to an official from the Health Ministry. This sector is seen as health diplomacy, aiding international interactions. Iran follows three main policies to increase its share in the $100 billion global medical market: utilizing capacities, drawing patients – especially from neighboring countries, and fostering scientific and economic cooperation. Medical tourism generated $1 billion in revenue last year, with 247 licensed hospitals and centers. Neighboring countries like Iraq, Afghanistan, and Pakistan contribute the most tourists.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Binayak Karki

Binayak - based in Kathmandu - is an editor and author writing for eTurboNews.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly