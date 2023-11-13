Hotel 101 Los Angeles: A First in the USA of this Philippine Hotel Concept

Hotel 101 Los Angeles is the third country for the Philippine hotel group to venture to. Two hotels have opened in Spain and Japan. As reported on eTurboNews, the Hotel 101 Hokkaido in Japan opened in August.

Hotel 101 Los Angeles will include 20,000 square feet of convention and function facilities, and generate expected sales revenues of US$183 Million.

The Philippine Independent Hotel Company has three international projects, in Spain, Japan, and now in the United States.

Hotel101 Los Angeles will have an all-day restaurant, a Business Center, a Swimming Pool, and a Fitness Gym.

It will offer a 24-hour convenience store, large meeting facilities, and rooms with breathtaking views of the entire Los Angeles skyline.

Hotel101’s unique and pioneering hybrid condotel business model comes with having only one type of room unit type across its global ecosystem making it extraordinarily efficient to build and operate.

The highly portable Hotel101 concept also allows it to expand and create a uniform worldwide inventory through direct development, joint ventures, and licensing.