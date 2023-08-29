Hotel 101 opens in Niseko Hokkaido, Japan

Niseko Hokkaido is a Japanese ski destination that remains popular year-round, from its picturesque landscapes to its natural hot springs.

The new Hotel101-Niseko will be one of the largest value hotels in Niseko, encompassing 482 signature HappyRooms, offering comfort, convenience, and accessibility to travelers.

The upcoming Hotel101-Niseko sits on a 1.17-hectare property in Hokkaido Prefecture, Japan, and is expected to be patronized by local domestic travelers in Japan, and foreign tourists from other countries.

The extension of the Shinkansen bullet train to Niseko and Sapporo will further improve access to the region, which is also reported to be in the running to host the 2030 Winter Olympics.

Niseko is famous worldwide for its powder snow, and Kutchan Town, where the property is located.

Hokkaido is the northernmost island of Japan. During the summer, Hokkaido stays cool with average temperatures of about 20 degrees Celsius, and is also famous for its stunning nature scenes, hot springs, and panoramic flower fields.

The Singapore-registered Hotel101 is the worldwide hotel expansion subsidiary of the Philippine parent company DoubleDragon Corporation.