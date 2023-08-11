Heavy Summer Holiday Travelers in Japan

During this summer holiday season, travelers have flooded airports and train stations across Japan to reach their hometowns. This aligns with authorities downgrading COVID-19 to the status of seasonal flu. Haneda Airport in Tokyo saw travelers queuing for security checks, yet concerns arise about an incoming typhoon set to hit Honshu. Some anticipate reunions with relatives due to improved pandemic conditions, while a looming typhoon may alter plans. Tokyo Station witnessed bustling shinkansen platforms, with increased reservations for local trains and shinkansen compared to the previous year. The government’s downgraded COVID-19 status and eased restrictions have spurred travel, including an upswing in domestic and international flight reservations. In March, authorities lifted the recommendations on wearing face masks.