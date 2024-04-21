New Ambassador for eTurboNews: Robin Mason, Falls Church, Virginia, USA

When eTurboNews started in 1999, the eTN Ambassador Program was essential for the first global online travel and tourism publication to learn about newsworthy developments around the globe.

Even though the eTN 24-hour editorial team today has access to information through correspondents, freelance writers, social media, and wire services, ambassadors remain an essential part of the eTurboNews family.

eTurboNews ambassadors are a distinguished and growing team of dedicated veterans in the travel and tourism world. They include tourism celebrities, writers, sponsors, and other supporters such as former UNWTO Secretary General Dr. Taleb Rifai, Professor Geoffrey Lipman, Vatche Yergatin, Deepak Joshi, and more.

Robin Mason, from Falls Church, Virginia, USA, is now the latest ambassador appointed by eTurboNews founder and CEO Juergen Steinmetz with the approval of his executive board.

Robin Mason is an expert in sustainable tourism.

Travel and Tourism Insight is her consulting company based in Falls Church, Virginia, USA— just a short drive from the nation’s capitol city, Washington, DC.

She has extensive skills in destination management, business analytics, product development, and managing international development projects in Latin America, Asia, and Africa.

During eighteen years with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), Ms. Mason contributed to designing and implementing a Global Development Alliance program. She served in numerous roles at USAID headquarters and on field missions.

She has been a tourism strategic advisor and evaluation specialist to national governments, international organizations, and tourism and industry organizations. She has extensive global travel and residence experience and has developed deep networks in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. Ms. Mason has two Master’s Degrees in Tourism Administration (George Washington University) and International Development (American University).

“I’ve lived most of my life “overseas” and traveled all over this beautiful earth, and all I can say is “Vive la différence!”

I am passionate about meeting people, chatting over coffee in small cafes, scaling mountains, kayaking rivers, cycling long winding roads, group tours, solo tours, rugged camping, and ultimate luxury. My spirit of adventure and friendliness has no bounds.

Robin has an MBA in Tourism and has been a professional in the tourism and environment field for over twenty years.

She has traveled and lived in over 116 countries. Robin is a seasoned, mature, and measured proponent of the tourism industry, dedicated to promoting sustainable tourism to improve cross-cultural dialogue and understanding.

Robin told eTurboNews that she had been a subscriber to eTurboNews for over ten years and admired its growing stature as an independent voice for the global travel and tourism industry.

Robin’s contribution to eTurboNews

“I want to support this growth and think I can contribute as an advisor as I have traveled extensively, lived overseas extensively, and continue to travel extensively, and am passionate about this field.”

“While I am not an influencer on social media yet, I carry a significant following through my professional work in international development as the Executive Director of Travel and Tourism Insights, LLC.

My company and website are in their infancy, but I am not. I am a retired US foreign service officer looking to find ways to remain relevant.”

Juergen Steinmetz responded: “Robin is everything we’re looking for in an ambassador. I am very proud to welcome her to our family.”

How to become an eTurboNews Ambassador?

To apply to become an eTurboNews Ambassador, go to www.etn.travel/ambassador .