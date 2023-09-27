First Lanserhof Health Resort in Spain

Lanserhof Group announced that it has reached agreement with AltamarCAM Partners and Inbest-GPF to open a new Lanserhof health resort in Spain.

Lanserhof Group currently operates three health resorts located in Lans (Austria), Tegernsee and Sylt (Germany), as well as day-resorts in London and Hamburg.

The new Lanserhof health resort will be located near Marbella, within the renowned Finca Cortesin resort which is centred around hotel and golf course.

AltamarCAM and Inbest-GPF will invest more than 100 million euros in the development of a state-of-the-art building.