First Lanserhof Health Resort in Spain

4 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
First Lanserhof Health Resort in Spain
Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Lanserhof Group announced that it has reached agreement with AltamarCAM Partners and Inbest-GPF to open a new Lanserhof health resort in Spain.

Lanserhof Group currently operates three health resorts located in Lans (Austria), Tegernsee and Sylt (Germany), as well as day-resorts in London and Hamburg.

The new Lanserhof health resort will be located near Marbella, within the renowned Finca Cortesin resort which is centred around hotel and golf course.

AltamarCAM and Inbest-GPF will invest more than 100 million euros in the development of a state-of-the-art building.

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

