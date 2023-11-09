eTurboNews | eTN Hotel News India Travel NewsBrief

Dusit International to Manage Four Holistic Wellness Properties in India

Add Comment
2 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
, Dusit International to Manage Four Holistic Wellness Properties in India, eTurboNews | eTN
Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Thailand’s Dusit International has signed HMA and RMA agreements with Ziogreen Private Limited to manage four properties in Karnataka state, southern India.

Slated to open in mid-2026, all four properties will have a ‘holistic wellness’ focus and will operate under Dusit’s distinctive midscale brand, Dusit Princess, known for its unique integration of local culture and character within each property.

Together, they will become integral components of two major mixed-use development projects, each comprising a Dusit Princess Hotel and Dusit Princess Residences, culminating in a total of 450 keys.

Click to join World Tourism Network TODAY and receive 1 month FREE advertising or press release posting on eTurboNews! (for Business Members & Tourism Boards)

Dusit International presently manages a group of luxury villas in India, in Goa, under its subsidiary, Elite Havens. The first Dusit-branded hotel in India, the 80-key dusitD2 Fagu, Shimla is scheduled to open in 2Q 2024.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing