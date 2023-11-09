Dusit International to Manage Four Holistic Wellness Properties in India

Thailand’s Dusit International has signed HMA and RMA agreements with Ziogreen Private Limited to manage four properties in Karnataka state, southern India.

Slated to open in mid-2026, all four properties will have a ‘holistic wellness’ focus and will operate under Dusit’s distinctive midscale brand, Dusit Princess, known for its unique integration of local culture and character within each property.

Together, they will become integral components of two major mixed-use development projects, each comprising a Dusit Princess Hotel and Dusit Princess Residences, culminating in a total of 450 keys.

Dusit International presently manages a group of luxury villas in India, in Goa, under its subsidiary, Elite Havens. The first Dusit-branded hotel in India, the 80-key dusitD2 Fagu, Shimla is scheduled to open in 2Q 2024.