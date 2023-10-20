Vietnamese Village named Best Tourism Villages 2023: UNWTO

Tan Hoa Village in Quang Binh Province, central Vietnam, has been awarded the “Best Tourism Villages 2023” title by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in an event held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. Among 260 applications from 60 countries, four Vietnamese tourist villages applied, and Tan Hoa Village emerged as the winner. This award is part of UNWTO’s initiative to recognize villages that uphold rural, community-based values, products, and lifestyles while emphasizing innovation and sustainability.

Tan Hoa Village, located in Minh Hoa District, is known for its mountains, open grasslands, and the Nan River. It’s situated near the Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park and the famous Son Doong Cave, which is the world’s largest cave.

The village has a history of dealing with frequent floods, and over time, residents have developed floating houses to cope with these floods. As of 2023, the village has 620 floating houses and is actively promoting flood-season tourism experiences.

UNWTO’s “Best Tourism Villages” program has recognized more than 70 villages in nearly 40 countries by 2022. These villages serve as examples of rural tourist destinations, offering authentic experiences while benefiting local communities and the environment. The evaluation of villages considers various aspects, including cultural and natural resources, economic, social, and environmental sustainability, tourism development, and safety and security.