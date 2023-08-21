Aruba Tourism Reopens Four Museums

Aruba’s Tourism Office (ATA) announced the reopening of four museums that fall under the management of the Aruban Museum Foundation (Fundacion Museo Arubano). These are the Historical Museum of Aruba, the Industry Museum, the Community Museum, and Carnival Euphoria.

The reopening of these museums provides an opportunity for locals and visitors to explore and appreciate Aruba’s history and cultural heritage.

ATA will not only make sure that the museums are open but will also work closely with Aruban Museum Foundation (FMA) to guarantee the necessary promotion to attract visitors to our museums.

The museums give an opportunity to understand Aruba’s past and help with education, inspiration, and connection between communities.

The Ministry of Culture made sure that the collections were properly cared for.