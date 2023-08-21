Aruba Travel Cultural Travel News Newsletter Short News

Aruba Tourism Reopens Four Museums

Add Comment
2 hours ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
1 min read
SAFETY & TOURISM click here

Aruba’s Tourism Office (ATA) announced the reopening of four museums that fall under the management of the Aruban Museum Foundation (Fundacion Museo Arubano). These are the Historical Museum of Aruba, the Industry Museum, the Community Museum, and Carnival Euphoria.

The reopening of these museums provides an opportunity for locals and visitors to explore and appreciate Aruba’s history and cultural heritage.

ATA will not only make sure that the museums are open but will also work closely with Aruban Museum Foundation (FMA) to guarantee the necessary promotion to attract visitors to our museums.

The museums give an opportunity to understand Aruba’s past and help with education, inspiration, and connection between communities.

The Ministry of Culture made sure that the collections were properly cared for.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly