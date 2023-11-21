Aircraft Lessor Orders 60 Airbus A320neo Jets

Aircraft leasing company SMBC Aviation Capital has placed an order with Airbus for a further 60 A320neo Family aircraft taking its total for the type to nearly 340 aircraft purchased directly from the European aerospace giant.

Together with its existing orders for the A320neo Family, this new one ensures SMBC Aviation Capital will have a continuous delivery stream to beyond the end of the decade, deepening Airbus and SMBC Aviation Capital’s long standing strategic partnership on the A320neo Family program.

With its unbeatable seat mile cost, the A320neo Family offers airlines the flexibility to expand their networks using wide-body cabin products on new longer-haul routes which were not previously possible with a single-aisle jetliner.

“This transaction is further testament of sustained global demand for technologically advanced, fuel-efficient aircraft, and comes amidst the continuing strong recovery in air travel worldwide,” said Peter Barrett, CEO of SMBC Aviation Capital. “With sustainability and operational efficiency remaining key priorities for our customers, we anticipate even greater demand for aircraft such as the A320neo and the A321neo in the years ahead. We look forward to strengthening our valued partnership with Airbus as we help our customers navigate these priorities.”

“SMBC Aviation Capital’s latest decision to reinvest for the long term in the A320neo Family shows a great confidence and commitment to what is, and is continuing to be, the most successful aircraft program ever,” said Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International. “SMBC Aviation Capital is committing to its sustainable aviation roadmap through the world’s most efficient single aisle products. We very much appreciate our working relationship with SMBC and thank them sincerely for their continued confidence. ”

The A320neo Family incorporates the very latest technologies including new generation engines, Sharklets and cabin efficiency enablers, which together deliver 20% fuel savings by 2020. With more than 6,500 orders received from over 100 customers since its launch in 2010, the A320neo Family has captured some 60 percent share of the market.