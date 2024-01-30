Fairmont Hotel 2025 New Opening in New Orleans

Slated to open summer 2025, the hotel is destined to become an illustrious destination in the Central Business District, nearby the city’s renowned and historic French Quarter.



“Fairmont New Orleans will be an impressive new addition to Fairmont’s luxury portfolio in a key North American market,” shared Omer Acar, CEO, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts. “The city emanates an undeniable energy, with incredible heritage and culture at its core, which is a perfect fit for the iconic Fairmont brand. The unique character and vibrancy of New Orleans will be front and center in the varied venues and guest experiences we are imagining for this magnificent hotel.”



Extraordinary, luxurious, with unrivaled presence, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is known for its engaging service, meaningful connections to its local communities, and its famously grand hotels, which are centrally located within the heart of each of its destinations. Fairmont New Orleans is no exception, as part of a redevelopment project which will transform the former Bank of New Orleans Building, a 31-story skyscraper and the city’s 10th tallest building, located at 1010 Common Street in the Central Business District.



“The redevelopment of 1010 Common Street marks one of the largest private investments in New Orleans in recent years. Located one block from the French Quarter, the Fairmont will stand directly between Bourbon Street and the New Orleans Superdome. The preservation of this historic building will both honor its past as a historic landmark and preserve its future as a world-class property. The

design team, led by globally renowned Rockwell Group, will produce an unforgettable experience that we hope will resonate with both locals and visitors from around the world,” said C. Mohan Kailas, Kailas Companies LLC.



Completed in 1971 and originally designed by architects Skidmore Owings & Merrill, famed for the Willis Tower in Chicago and One World Trade Center in New York, the building is a masterful example of International Style architecture and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Partnering with globally recognized architecture and design firm Rockwell Group and Rozas Ward Architects, Kailas and Fairmont have entrusted a team of world-renowned architects and design partners with extensive experience modernizing some of the most iconic and treasured properties around the world to bring the vision of Fairmont New Orleans to life. A pioneer when it comes to operating many of the world’s most historic and culturally significant landmarks, and an internationally recognized leader in the stewardship of such icons, Fairmont will breathe new life into the historic property while paying homage to both the past and the future.



Fairmont New Orleans will occupy 18 stories within the building, offering 250 luxury guest rooms, including 40 suites ranging from one-bedrooms to specialty suites. There will be three food & drink venues throughout the property, including an all-day-dining restaurant, a lobby lounge, and a rooftop bar and speakeasy overlooking a swimming pool with expansive views of the city.



The hotel will also offer more than 20,000 square feet of function space divided between ballrooms, meeting rooms, and a library and business center, with distinctive customizable settings ideal for corporate meetings and social gatherings. In addition, the property will feature a 10,000 square-foot spa, drawing on the nature, essence and energy of the local surroundings.



The downtown neighborhood is a coveted location with several historic buildings under renovation, expanded residential offerings, restaurants and art galleries. Its wealth of local attractions include the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas, Louisiana Children’s Museum, National World War II Museum, Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Ogden Museum of Southern Art, Lafayette Square, and great shopping at Canal Place, all nearby the picturesque Mississippi River.



With 90 hotels in 32 countries around the globe, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is a cherished collection of some of the most iconic hotels in the world, including The Plaza in New York, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Le Château Frontenac in Quebec City, and Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai.

Fairmont has a robust global pipeline of more than 30 properties, including notable

destinations such as Cape Grace, South Africa; Prague, Czech Republic; Bangkok, Thailand; Agra, India; and Tokyo, Japan; as well as exciting U.S. cities, including Long Beach, California; San Diego, California; and Orlando, Florida.



Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group that offers experiences in over 110 countries and over 5,500 properties, making it one of the industry’s most diverse hospitality ecosystems. The world’s second-largest luxury and lifestyle operator, Accor’s portfolio includes more than 40 hotel brands that range from luxury to economy.

