First Radisson Safari Hotel Opens in South Africa

Radisson Hotel Group announced the debut of Radisson Safari Hotel Hoedspruit, marking its inaugural Safari hotel in Africa and 11th establishment in South Africa. Situated amidst the vast grasslands of the Limpopo province, just 2km away from Hoedspruit and a mere 20-minute drive from Eastgate Airport, the hotel finds itself nestled between the renowned Kruger National Park and Blyde River Canyon, two acclaimed nature reserves.

Radisson Hotel Group‘s Chief Operating Officer for Middle East, Africa, and SEAP, Tim Cordon, expressed excitement about the debut of their inaugural safari-themed hotel in South Africa. The launch of Radisson Safari Hotel Hoedspruit signifies their 11th hotel opening in the country, and complements their existing Golden Triangle Safari collection, which includes properties in Cape Town and the recently unveiled Radisson Blu Resort Mosi-oa-Tunya in Livingstone.

Charles McCarthy, the General Manager of Radisson Hotel Safari Hoedspruit, was also excited about introducing the world to a delightful blend of hospitality and Radisson’s renowned Yes I Can! Service philosophy. With the exceptional safari-inspired setting, guests can expect an unforgettable experience, be it a memorable family vacation, a tranquil couples retreat, or a backdrop for meetings and events.

Radisson Hospitality, Inc. (trading as Radisson Hotel Group) is an American multi-national hospitality company. It started as a division of Carlson Companies, which owned Radisson Hotels, Country Inns & Suites and other brands.

As of 2021, Radisson Hotel Group owns or operates nine hotel brands: Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson Red, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson and prizeotel. The loyalty program is known as Radisson Rewards.

In June 2022, the Radisson Hotel Group agreed to sell Radisson Hotels Americas, consisting of the Radisson franchise agreements, operations and intellectual property in the United States, Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean to Choice Hotels for $675 million. The deal closed on August 11, 2022.