Golden Girls Fans Now Boarding

The Golden Girls is an American sitcom that ran from 1985 to 1992 generating 180 half-hour episodes over 7 seasons. It has become an iconic mainstay of life among senior women, with even greater interest now that the final member of the ensemble, Betty White, recently passed at the age of 99.

The show is set in Miami, Florida, where four older women starring Dorothy Zbornak played by Bea Arthur, Rose Nylund played by Betty White, Blanche Devereaux played by Rue McClanahan, and Sophia Petrillo (Dorothy’s mother) played by Estelle Getty, share a home, often discussing life at the kitchen table over cheesecake.

Called the Golden Fans at Sea Cruise, the ultimate Golden Girls celebration, is returning in 2023, marking the fourth voyage. The first cruise took place in 2020 and was the first ever gathering of Golden Girls fans in the world. The 2023 sailing is scheduled to leave from – where else – Miami, Florida, on April 8 on the recently refurbished Celebrity Summit. The 5-night cruise will visit Key West, Florida, and Cozumel, Mexico.

On previous cruises, up to 1,000 fans have been onboard enjoying Golden Girls themed activities.

Costume contests, trivia, bar crawls, dance parties, panels, beach excursions, musical shows

Past guests on Golden Fans at Sea included Marsha Posner Williams, producer of the Golden Girls; RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Tempest DuJour, Jim Colucci (author of Golden Girls Forever: An Unauthorized Look Behind the Lanai); and the Golden Gays NYC – a Golden Girls Parody Drag Group.

The Golden Girls television series received critical acclaim throughout most of its run, and won several awards, including the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series twice. It also won 3 Golden Globe Awards for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy. Each of the 4 stars received an Emmy Award, making it one of only 4 sitcoms in the award’s history to achieve this. The series also ranked among the Nielsen ratings’ top 10 for 6 of its 7 seasons. In 2013, TV Guide ranked The Golden Girls number 54 on its list of the 60 Best Series of All Time. In 2014, the Writers Guild of America placed the sitcom at number 69 in their list of the “101 Best Written TV Series of All Time.”

