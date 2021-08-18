Aeroflot cancels all Bangkok flights due to danger in Afghanistan airspace

Russian flag carrier suspends Bangkok air services.

Aeroflot avoids Afghanistan’s airspace, axes Thailand flights.

Thailand approves Russian vaccination certificate for tourist entry.

Russian flag carrier Aeroflot canceled flights to the capital of Thailand, Bangkok, due to the danger in the airspace of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

It is no longer possible to purchase a ticket from Moscow to Bangkok for September or October of this year on the Aeroflot website. Bangkok flight reservations are only open until August 21, 2021.

Ironically, the Thai authorities announced today the imminent permission has been granted for Russian tourists for entering Thailand with a certificate of COVID-19 vaccination with Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine.

Previously, travelers without certificate of COVID-19 vaccination by one of globally-recognized Western vaccines, like Moderna, Pfizer or AstraZenica, had to go through a mandatory two-week quarantine.

Currently, the skies over Afghanistan are extremely dangerous due to the Taliban terrorist movement, which has seized power in the republic.

On Sunday, August 15, Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, fell to Taliban attack. Now there is an utter at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, as crowds of local residents who are trying to fly out of the country, to escape Taliban rule.

The flights out of Kabul are very sporadic and are on and off constantly as Taliban periodically ‘suspends’ all flights out of the city.