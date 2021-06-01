Auto Draft

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

TAROM resumes Budapest to Bucharest flights from Budapest Airport

30 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
TAROM resumes Budapest to Bucharest flights from Budapest Airport
TAROM resumes Budapest to Bucharest flights from Budapest Airport
Written by Harry Johnson

Budapest Airport welcomes TAROM’S three-times weekly service to Bucharest, Romania the latest link to make a return to the gateway’s route network.

  • TAROM relaunches three-times weekly service to Bucharest from Budapest
  • TAROM uses 72-seat ATR72s on Budapest-Bucharest route
  • Budapest will once again be able to offer flights to the commercial center of Romania

As Budapest Airport continues along the path of re-opening its route network, the latest link to make a welcome return is TAROM’S three-times weekly service to Bucharest.

Using the flag carrier’s fleet of 72-seat ATR72s on the 616-kilometer sector, Budapest will once again be able to offer flights to the commercial center of Romania.

“It’s fantastic that TAROM is back offering flights to Romania’s capital city,” enthuses Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport.

“As travel restrictions start to ease, we’re witnessing an increase in demand for the variety of destinations our network is known for. We’re proud to work with our airline partners to reunite with all the destinations we have previously been connected with, in a safe and secure environment.”

TAROM is the flag carrier and oldest currently operating airline of Romania, based in Otopeni near Bucharest. Its headquarters and its main hub are at Henri Coandă International Airport.

You may also like