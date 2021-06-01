TAROM resumes Budapest to Bucharest flights from Budapest Airport

Budapest Airport welcomes TAROM’S three-times weekly service to Bucharest, Romania the latest link to make a return to the gateway’s route network.

As Budapest Airport continues along the path of re-opening its route network, the latest link to make a welcome return is TAROM’S three-times weekly service to Bucharest.

Using the flag carrier’s fleet of 72-seat ATR72s on the 616-kilometer sector, Budapest will once again be able to offer flights to the commercial center of Romania.

“It’s fantastic that TAROM is back offering flights to Romania’s capital city,” enthuses Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport.

“As travel restrictions start to ease, we’re witnessing an increase in demand for the variety of destinations our network is known for. We’re proud to work with our airline partners to reunite with all the destinations we have previously been connected with, in a safe and secure environment.”

TAROM is the flag carrier and oldest currently operating airline of Romania, based in Otopeni near Bucharest. Its headquarters and its main hub are at Henri Coandă International Airport.