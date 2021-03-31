Jumeirah Group appoints new Regional VP and General Manager of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah

Ermanno Zanini named new General Manager of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah

Ermanno joined the Jumeirah family in 2019

In his new position, he will deliver the ethos of exceptional luxury at the iconic all-suite hotel where anything is possible together with his expert team

Jumeirah Group has announced the appointment of Ermanno Zanini to the role of Regional Vice President and General Manager of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, its flagship hotel in the United Arab Emirates.

In his new role, Ermanno will oversee all aspects of the global icon’s operations, building on his rich background to further cement the exceptional service that Burj Al Arab Jumeirah is renowned for. He will lead and support the team in its unwavering dedication to create unforgettable guest experiences, while maintaining oversight for Italy and Spain.

Ermanno joined the Jumeirah family in 2019 when the renowned Capri Palace in Italy was added to the Jumeirah Hotels and Resorts portfolio. Ermanno continued in his role as General Manager for this Mediterranean gem in Anacapri – a position which he has held since 2002 – while taking on additional responsibilities for Jumeirah Group as Regional Vice President for Italy and Spain. A native of Naples, Ermanno is a true globetrotter, with a strong passion for culinary excellence, having launched several Michelin starred restaurants including the renowned Il Riccio restaurant and beach club as well as the two-starred L’Olivo restaurant, both located in Capri Palace Jumeirah. He is also an art and photography connoisseur who enjoys discovering new talent, and championed Contemporary Art installations throughout the hotel to create an exceptional setting. During his time at Capri Palace Jumeirah, Ermanno also created a unique wellness destination within the property, with the patented vascular therapy ‘The Leg School’, conceptualized by Professor Francesco Canonaco, the Medical Director of Capri Beauty Farm.

As part of his role as RVP for Italy and Spain, Ermanno was instrumental in the successful seasonal re-opening of the stunning Jumeirah Port Soller Hotel & Spa in Mallorca, set within a UNESCO World Heritage site. Ermanno appointed Gianluca Priori as General Manager of this beautiful clifftop retreat, which boasts panoramic views of the mountains and sea. There too, the award-winning Talise Spa treatments have gained widespread recognition for the ultimate relaxation experience.

Fergus Stewart, Acting Chief Operating Officer of Jumeirah Group, said: “We are delighted to welcome Ermanno Zanini in his newest role as Regional Vice President and General Manager of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah. In his new position, he will deliver the ethos of exceptional luxury at the iconic all-suite hotel where anything is possible together with his expert team, while ensuring successful operations for Italy and Spain.”