Cruise Food & Beverage 2024: Local Cuisine, Authentic Experiences, Immersive Dining

With the second edition of F&B@Sea cruise food and beverage event approaching, the latest edition of Cruise Food and Beverage Trends Report revealed that there is a growing interest in experiential dining and connecting with local communities through food experiences. In 2024 and beyond, the demand for local cuisine, authentic cultural food experiences, and immersive dining is expected to increase.

The report presented insights from various stakeholders in the cruise industry, including cruise lines, manufacturers, distributors, and food/beverage suppliers. It also represents the perspectives of associations, training providers, and consultancies. The report highlights the challenges that affect the sector and identifies significant trends that influence the drinking and dining experience on board ships.

Top Challenges

According to survey respondents, key obstacles faced by the cruise food and beverage sector, projected to reach a value of $8.9 trillion by 2026, include rising prices (68.92%,) supply chain disruptions (48.65%,) and extended restocking/order lead times (35.14%,).

Approximately 32.43% of participants expressed their inability to engage with cruise line purchasers, while around 29.73% indicated uncertainty regarding the prevailing trends in food and beverage that dominate the cruise industry.

Less critical factors included the acquisition of specific produce or alternatives, the inability to meet sustainability requirements or new regulations, and suppliers ceasing operations. There were certain challenges related to adjusting the food and beverage offerings or menus and not being able to cater to dietary needs.

Key Trends

The top three food trends expected to gain popularity in 2024/25 are authentic cultural food experiences (45.21%), immersive dining (32.88%), and local culinary options (31.51%). Sustainability will also be a significant focus in the culinary realm, with 26.03% of respondents opting for plant-based diets and produce, 21.92% choosing sustainable agriculture and sustainably sourced seafood, and an equal number emphasizing zero-waste cooking.

Cruise ship food options will remain varied, with Asian fusion receiving the most votes (54.79%) and Levantine cuisine receiving the least (5.48%). The sourcing of ingredients from distant locations will primarily be facilitated through the assistance of port agents.

Low to non-alcoholic drinks received 46.58% of votes, health and wellness supplement beverages obtained 39.73% of votes, and low to non-calorie drinks accounted for 30.14%, suggesting a preference for beverages focused on well-being and health.