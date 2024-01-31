Malta Hosting Green Vision Summit & Expo

In spring, the Green Vision Summit & Expo (GVSE) will take place in Malta, serving as the ultimate eco event of the year in the country.

The Green Vision Summit & Expo, organized by GSE Technologies, recognizes our role as humans in promoting sustainable development and aims to foster a global movement towards a greener future. The event is scheduled to be held in Ta’Qali, Malta from April 30 to May 2, 2024.

Themed “Humanity. Technology. Future,” the GVSE has the support of the former President of Malta, Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, the Ministry for Tourism, the Ministry for the Environment, Energy and Enterprise, the Ministry for Agriculture, Fisheries and Animal Rights, the Parliamentary Secretariat for Youth, Research and Innovation, and the Malta Tourism Authority.

“We are thrilled to relaunch the Green Vision Summit & Expo officially,” said CEO Sabrina Agius. “This event is a testament to our dedication to driving positive change and fostering collaboration among like-minded individuals and organizations. This event has been a long time coming. The genesis of this journey can be traced back to the COVID-19 pandemic in June 2020 when GSE Technologies (GSE) took flight. I didn’t embark on this path alone; there were three of us who sought to create something distinct that could truly make a difference in our beloved nation of Malta. I feel relieved knowing that we are finally close to execution. We invite everyone to join us and become integral to our Green Vision.”

Christophe Berger, Director, Incentives & Meetings, Malta Tourism Authority, noted “with Sustainability one of the key global concerns and a focus of Malta Tourism Authority (MTA), Malta is especially proud to play host to the Green Vision Summit & Expo, the leading event in sustainability and impact investing, which is expecting 8,000+ attendees and 200+ industry experts and will showcase the latest trends in renewable energy, climate action, and ESG practices.”

“This is especially relevant in the luxury travel sector.”

Michelle Buttigieg, MTA’s representative in North America, continued: “Luxury travelers are looking for destinations and hotel properties that have a strong commitment to sustainability and programs that give back to the local communities. We are proud that both MTA and the private sector are currently implementing strategies to drastically reduce Malta’s carbon footprint, creating programs which have pushed the archipelago to become more environmentally sustainable, incentivizing eco-friendly practices and to encourage others to follow suit.”

The summit will feature actionable dialogues led by world leaders and industry experts who will share their vision regarding the scale of climate challenges, priorities, and the necessary actions needed in the coming months and years. The event aims to inspire sustainable lifestyles, promote social justice, and empower individuals for a greener future.

Aerial of Valletta, Malta’s capital

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn ﬁrsthand about GSE’s commitment to environmental sustainability and the concrete actions to make a positive impact while providing a glimpse into the exciting projects and initiatives planned to create a greener, more sustainable future.

GVSE stands out from other similar conferences because it aims to prioritize accountability among participants from industry leaders to suppliers and event visitors, hence the creation of the GVSE Policy which is a guide for acceptable actions and inactions.

The Green Vision Summit & Expo offers various participation opportunities, including partner programs, sponsorships, exhibiting in the expo, and participating in panel discussions and side events. Companies can align their brands with the core GVSE values and enhance their brand visibility while connecting with their target audience or market.

To learn more about participation opportunities and discuss how your company can get involved, please contact [email protected] or visit the event website www.gvsummitexpo.com.

Aerial Shot Ghajn Tuffieha

About Malta

The sunny islands of Malta, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, are home to a most remarkable concentration of intact built heritage, including the highest density of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in any nation-state anywhere. Valletta, built by the proud Knights of St. John, is one of the UNESCO sites and the European Capital of Culture for 2018. Malta’s patrimony in stone ranges from the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, to one of the British Empire’s most formidable defensive systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious and military architecture from the ancient, medieval and early modern periods. With superbly sunny weather, attractive beaches, a thriving nightlife and 8,000 years of intriguing history, there is a great deal to see and do.

For more information on Malta, visit www.VisitMalta.com.

About Gozo

Gozo’s colors and flavors are brought out by the radiant skies above it and the blue sea which surrounds its spectacular coast, which is simply waiting to be discovered. Steeped in myth, Gozo is thought to be the legendary Calypso’s Isle of Homer’s Odyssey – a peaceful, mystical backwater. Baroque churches and old stone farmhouses dot the countryside. Gozo’s rugged landscape and spectacular coastline await exploration with some of the Mediterranean’s best dive sites. Gozo is also home to one of the archipelago’s best-preserved prehistoric temples, Ġgantija, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

For more information on Gozo, please visit www.VisitGozo.com.