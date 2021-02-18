[2021] British Virgin Islands: “Find Yourself” in the BVI

The British Virgin Islands presents itself as the ideal vacation destination for guests to unwind and, once again, find themselves in this Sailing Capital of the World

British Virgin Islands Tourist Board & Film Commission launch new destination video

New destination video invites guests to “Find Yourself” engaging in different activities in the BVI

The British Virgin Islands presents itself as the ideal vacation destination

Find yourself in the British Virgin Islands! On Thursday, 18th February, the British Virgin Islands Tourist Board & Film Commission launched an exciting new destination video and digital marketing promotion inviting guests to do just that.



After experiencing the rigors of COVID-19 including spending time in quarantine, isolation and getting adjusted to the new normal, many persons have lost their sense of self. The British Virgin Islands presents itself as the ideal vacation destination for guests to unwind and, once again, find themselves in this Sailing Capital of the World.

The new destination video, shot by local resident and social media influencer Alton Bertie, invites guests to, “Find Yourself’ engaging in different activities in the BVI and directly asks guests to: Find Your Hidden Treasure; Find Your Freedom; Find Your Palate; Find Your Sense of Adventure; Find Your Enlightenment and finally, Find Yourself. Additionally, each week for the duration of the promotion, two video clips showcasing persons “finding themselves” in the Territory will be released to entice participation in the competition.

According to Director of Tourism Clive McCoy, “Finding Yourself speaks to wellness of body, mind and spirit, as we reconnect with ourselves through various experiences, including relaxation, adventure activities, culinary immersion and wellness treatments.”

Between 18th February and 18th March 2021, both prospective guests and guests already in the destination will have the opportunity to win prizes in a competition inspired by the video. Travelers not yet in the destination will have an opportunity to win a grand prize of 2 roundtrip airline ticket between St. Thomas, USVI and Tortola, BVI, or San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Tortola BVI; and a 5-night complimentary stay at a local villa; an estimated overall value of approximately $2,500. Meanwhile, each week for the duration of the competition, one lucky guest already in the BVI will win a branded British Virgin Islands luxury executive gift bag replete with exciting BVI gift items.